Bulgarian GDP down 5.2 pct in Q3

Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 5.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, latest data shows.

According to flash estimates released by the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI), the country’s GDP calculated at current prices was 31.217 billion BGN (about 18.82 billion U.S. dollars) from July to September.

In the same period, exports and imports of goods and services decreased by 22.3 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, the NSI said.

Bulgaria’s GDP grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, and fell by 8.6 percent in the second quarter, according to the NSI.