Cruise Lines International Association and Travel.Radio launch radio show focused on all things cruise

Travel.Radio has announced it has partnered with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, to launch a brand-new radio show focused on all things cruise.

Named ‘The Cruise Hour’, the show will will take place every Monday between 2-3pm and will be hosted by Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director.

Travel.Radio launched last month and is the first global digital radio station exclusively for the travel trade and industry partners. It is broadcast 24-hours a day through its website www.travel.radio and is also available on smart speakers.

The brand-new Cruise Hour show will provide listeners with the latest news and insight from the cruise sector. Host Andy Harmer will be joined by guests each week as they share their industry knowledge and personal cruise experiences.

Debbie Henley, CEO of Travel.Radio, said: “It is a huge honour to welcome Andy to our team as he brings another dimension of the travel industry. With his years of experience and knowledge, I am confident the Cruise Hour will be both amusing and informative.

“The Cruise Hour will air every Monday immediately after Sam Kane’s Afternoon Travel Show, another cruise favourite. Former West End star Sam has been in the entertainment industry for over 35 years and in recent years has been performing his one-man show to international audiences on the world’s biggest cruise ships.”

CLIA’s Andy Harmer said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Travel.Radio to bring listeners a brand-new show dedicated to all things cruise. We hope that CLIA members and the wider travel trade community find the show both entertaining and informative and we encourage listeners to send in any questions and comments each week to be included in the show.”