Electric-powered passenger boats set to ply Bangkok canal

A fleet of seven electric-powered boats will begin to shuttle passengers in a Bangkok canal later this month, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has said.

The seven electric-powered passenger boats with solar panels installed on the rooftop will ply the 5.5-km Phadung Krung Kasem canal between Thewet and Hua Lamphong areas of the Thai capital, beginning on Nov. 27, according to the governor.

The boats, each of which has 30 passenger seats, will depart from pontoons on either side of the canal at 15 intervals daily, Aswin said.

One terminal for the electric boats is only a few-minutes walk from Mass Rapid Transit Hua Lamphong electric railway station and the other one is adjacent to Chao Phraya River.

Krungthep Thanakom Co., an affiliate of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, will run the electric boat service in environmentally-friendly mode, he said.