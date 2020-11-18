Kenya’s night-time economy threatened by surging COVID-19 infections

In the dying rays of the sun, seats were arranged outside a posh bar’s overflow tent, each sitting table a meter apart from the other.

That has been the trend in many entertainment spots in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to help curb the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the economy is humming.

Taurus lounge which is located in a middle-income Nairobi suburb however continues to record a relatively low number of guests despite putting all the COVID-19 containment measures in place.

“We are facing a myriad of challenges, from reduced foot traffic resulting in low sales to expensive health protocols that have to be met. With all these challenges our profit margins have thinned,”said Linda Akinyi, head waitress at the elegant watering hole.

Taurus lounge sits among a string of bars in Nairobi’s middle-income suburb of Buruburu and its woes paint a picture of the challenges rocking the night-time economy after the government revised COVID-19 restrictive measures amid surging infections.

Hotel operators, bar proprietors, taxi drivers, food vendors and event organizers stand out among the enterprises propelling the 24-hour economy, which is currently facing a significant challenge occasioned by the pandemic.

Ever since restrictions were eased in late September, these entrepreneurs have been scratching their heads devising ways of riding out of the storm.

“When we resumed business in September we introduced a series of incentives to woo customers, we reduced the price of beer and gave discounts on some alcoholic drinks,” said Akinyi.

She said the stopgaps have not been significant in helping the establishment recover from more than six months hiatus.

The COVID-19 induced curfews, strict operating protocols and job losses are some of the factors industry players have cited for their woes.

The fate of these businesses now hangs in the balance even as they prepare to enter the festive season when business is expected to be most vibrant.

The general consensus is that this might be an eventful holiday far from what they have known.

“We anticipate to host a few families and hold a few fun activities while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols. We might also scale down the menu to cover foods that will fly off the counter fast,” said a manager of a rated hotel in Nairobi’s central business district.

He said the disruption of tourist inflow is likely to further dent the enterprise as it is heavily reliant on foreign holidaymakers to boost revenues.

According to the manager, many hotels reported a reduction of some 90 percent in revenues since the start of the pandemic.

Steven Maingi, a long-time taxi driver would normally carry seven people per day before the pandemic, but in recent months that number has gone down to just 2 or 3 clients per day.

“I do not see things improving even as we near December because people are still being furloughed,” said Maingi.

The cab driver who mainly operates within Nairobi and the satellite towns said he plans to transport passengers to their rural homes during the upcoming festive season to help boost revenue.

Jane Karanja, a roadside food vendor who operates under the cover of darkness said the shortened operating hours have impaired her business and thrown her into economic distress.

“I used to serve the late-night owls and business was good. Right now I am expected to be off the street by 8 p.m.. All I can do is to persevere and hope the situation will improve,” said Karanja.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on November 4 announced new measures in the face of a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Kenyatta in a televised address to the nation said the new COVID-19 containment measures include a 60 days ban on political gatherings, extension of curfew hours and greater uptake of remote learning and work