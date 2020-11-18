One&Only chooses Montenegro for its first foray into Europe

Montenegro’s iconic Adriatic Riviera will add another property to the country’s luxury portfolio with the opening of the exclusive One&Only Portonovi in Spring 2021, in Herceg Novi, known as “City of flowers”. This resort will be the luxury hotelier’s first property in Europe and is set to open on 21 March 2021.

Located just 50 minutes from Tivat Airport, one hour from Dubrovnik, and two and a half hours from Podgorica Airport, One&Only Portonovi will be accessible by land, sea and air, with exclusive facilities for superyachts, helicopter and private jet transfers. The year-round destination resort will showcase 113 luxury guestrooms, suites and villas and 10 One&Only Private Homes boasting stunning views of the UNESCO World Heritage site Bay of Kotor.

At the centre of the resort is Chenot Espace, offering pioneering treatments scientifically designed to enhance guests’ vitality and optimum health. This Adriatic playgrand is followed by 11 sparkling pools, and access to a private beach and jetty, all within easy reach of Portonovi village and its 238-berth D-Marin Marina. Blending Old European architecture with a Mediterranean-style village and landscaped gardens, Portonovi will complement One&Only’s existing award-winning resort collection.

One&Only Portonovi will also feature world-renowned and authentic restaurants with a culinary programme that will use fresh, local produce across its four on-site kitchens. Options include celebrity chef-led Sabia by Giorgio Locatelli, Asian fusion restaurant and pool club Tapasake Club, modern resident bar Caminetti, and La Veranda, which will offer an extensive à la carte and buffet of local delicacies championing truly Montenegrin cooking methods.

To discover Montenegro, One&Only Portonovi has crafted signature experiences to celebrate the destination and offer a one-of-a-kind insight into this enthralling region. From awe-inspiring natural landscapes, to exceptional swimmable waters and state-of-the-art facilities for sports, wellness, art, and more; One&Only Portonovi is an oasis for active, mindful and creative pursuits. Through the resort’s collection of bespoke activities, guests can uncover the new Riviera with its wild beauty and rich history, whether that’s hiking the picturesque terrain, reviving local cultural traditions, private tennis classes available led by Janko Tipsarevic – the renowned Serbian tennis player, or setting sail for a nautical adventure aboard a luxury yacht.

NTO Montenegro has just launched a new global campaign to showcase the natural environment of the country, bringing to life the relationship between nature and people and showcasing its importance in a restrictive digital world. Inspiring travel to Montenegro, when possible, ‘Nature & Me’ focuses on the need for people to embrace nature as a break from the virtual world we have been forced to live in before and during the pandemic.

Recent years have seen well-known upscale hotel brands invest in the country and Montenegro’s Adriatic coast is now home to the 5* Regent Porto Montenegro, Aman’s Sveti Stefan, The Chedi Luštica Bay in Marina Village, Iberostar Grand Perast and many luxury five-star boutique hotels.These properties join luxury brands NOBU, Hilton, Voco, Four Points, Ramada, Centreville, Best Western, Falkensteiner in making Montenegro their home.

Located on the Balkan Peninsula, this is a country that has long been a melting pot of cultures, civilisations and religions. Surrounded by natural beauty, Montenegro offers big experiences in a small and accessible environment. From the Montenegrin hills to the beauty of the Adriatic coast; nature reserves and national parks; caves and canyons to 117 beaches along a coastline over 180 miles long, all embraced by the caring faces of locals and traditional hospitality.