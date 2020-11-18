Uganda cancels 2020 Africa Para-Badminton Championship over COVID-19

The Ugandan Badminton Association (UBA) will not host the 2020 Africa Para-Badminton Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official has confirmed.

Simon Mugabi, the UBA Chief Executive Officer told Xinhua in an interview that the championship, which was rescheduled for this month after being pushed from April, would not be held because badminton is not one of the sporting disciplines that have been cleared by government to resume.

Mugabi also said some other countries have COVID-19 protocols in place which make traveling difficult.

He said Uganda has now resorted to making preparations to host the championship next year.

Uganda first hosted the first Africa Para-Badminton Championship in 2018.

“We need to keep promoting Para-Badminton as much as possible because Africa has a chance to perform well. As UBA, we shall continue to host events even locally for Para-Badminton,” Mugabi said.

The Africa Para-Badminton Championship is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation.