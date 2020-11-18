Uzbekistan to allow citizens to report traffic violations via cellphone

Citizens of Uzbekistan can report traffic rule violations using their cellphones and get money starting from January 2021.

The new government resolution will allow for mobile phone and close-circuit camera footage to be used in reports to traffic police as evidence against traffic offenders, it said.

Eyewitnesses who recorded traffic rule violations will get 11,150 Uzbek soums (1.07 U.S. dollars) if they send footages to the special government website, the police said.

In July 2019, the Uzbek authorities allowed citizens to send dashboard camera footages of traffic violations to the government website for financial reward in a move to reduce the casualties in road accidents.

Last year, more than 1,900 people were killed and 6,700 injured in almost 8,600 motor accidents, according to official data.

According to the Uzbek statistics committee, the number of cars has doubled over the past 10 years, and currently the most populous country in Central Asia with 34 million people has an average of 48 cars per 100 families.