Water canal built outside Kabul

Afghanistan’s Ministry for Rural Development and Rehabilitation has completed the work for the construction of a water canal in Char Asiab district, some 8 km south of the capital Kabul.

Financed by the ministry, the canal with a length of 850 meters was constructed at a cost of 5.3 million afghani (68,876 U.S. dollars) and would irrigate more than 2,000 acres of land, benefiting more than 300 families.

The ministry also inaugurated another water canal constructed at a cost 1.7 million afghani (22,092 U.S. dollars) in Abshar district of Panjshir province earlier this month.