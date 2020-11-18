Wheelchair marathoner keeps shattering barriers in life

Staring straight ahead, puffing out his cheeks while spinning his wheelchair towards the finish line, 58-year-old Guo Guangdong attracted a lot of attention along the 2020 Xi’an Marathon track. Nobody knew who the man in the yellow T-shirt was, but everyone was cheering up for him, “A16560! Go get it!” A16560 was his running bib number.

Guo finished the whole race with a time of 3:17:21 but he was not satisfied with the result. The next day, Guo started his daily marathon training as usual.

Without any coach or supervisor, Guo treats his hobby seriously and always wants to challenge himself to make the best of it. At 6:00 am sharp every morning, nothing can stop Guo from going for a 15-kilometer run. “This is how I get along with myself after being physically disabled,” Guo admitted.

19 years ago, Guo encountered bad weather conditions while flying a paraglider and ended up crashing into a mountain, leaving him paralyzed and unable to feel anything from the waist down.

It was truly devastating, but Guo managed to hold up and stepped out of it one year after the accident. “I know that I won’t be able to stand again. It’s the reality,” said Guo. “Life goes on no matter what happens. You’ll have to learn to live with it and move on with strength.”

With this optimism, Guo learned to drive without using his feet, and went for road trips in Europe while traveling to Sanya and Tibet several times. Guo has made the impossible possible along the way.

Guo’s passion for sports also gives him the courage to face what’s to come. “Nothing bothers me when I do sports. I feel like I can go as far as I want,” Guo said as he smiles.

Guo used to be a basketball player before the accident and he didn’t give it up afterwards. As he grew older, Guo fell for marathon instead and challenged himself with a full marathon in his first ever race. “I was really surprised with the result,” said Guo. “I thought it would take at least 4 hours but I finished the race with a time of 3 hours and 26 minutes.”

Taking part in an average of 15 marathon events annually, Guo has become an icon for other wheelchair runners. “I want everyone to know that if I can get everything done without limitations, so can they.”

As he trains for two upcoming marathon races in November, Guo has set up a goal of breaking 3 hours, which is the best record for a wheelchair marathon runner. “I might be getting old, but I’m getting better at the same time,” said Guo with confidence.