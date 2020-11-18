WHO to set up center on traditional medicine in India

The World Health Organization will set up a global center on traditional medicine in India.

This new center will support WHO’s efforts to implement the WHO traditional medicine strategy 2014-2023, which aims to support countries in developing policies and action plans to strengthen the role of traditional medicine as part of their journey to universal health coverage and a healthier, fairer and safer world.

In 2014, the Indian government created a separate ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) to promote the indigenous medical management system in the country. Since 2016, India observed the Ayurveda Day every year.