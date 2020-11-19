Four terrorists charged in absentia over death of Russian pilot in Syria

The Russian Investigative Committee on Wednesday charged four terrorists in absentia over the death of Russian pilot Roman Filipov during his mission in Syria in 2018.

The four accused militants, belonging to the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, have been placed on the international wanted list, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative from the Investigative Committee, was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.

A Su-25 fighter jet was shot down by the militants on Feb. 3, 2018, when it overflew a de-escalation zone in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib. The pilot blew himself up with a grenade after being seriously wounded and surrounded by the militants.