Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen border crossing after 3 decades of closure

Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reopened the Arar border crossing in the desert between the two countries after three decades of closure in a sign of closer trade ties.

A statement by the Iraqi Border Port Commission said that an Iraqi delegation of high-ranking officials, headed by the Minister of Interior Othman al-Ghanimi, and a Saudi delegation attended the reopening ceremony at the border crossing point.

On Nov. 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a video conference to review the outcome of the fourth session of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, which includes eight committees of various fields.

The two leaders agreed to reopen the Arar border crossing, after being closed for about 30 years, as part of the efforts to improve the bilateral relations.