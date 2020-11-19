Kenya to host Shandong Export Exhibition to boost Sino-Kenya ties

Kenya will host the Shandong Export Exhibition on Nov. 26-28 to boost Kenya-China ties, organizers have said.

Gao Wei, CEO of Afripeak Expo Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi that over 50 exhibitors from China’s Shandong province will showcase their products at the show.

“Kenyans will have access to internationally recognized manufacturers of machinery, equipment, electrical, new energy products as well as automobiles and spare parts from China,” Gao said.

He said Kenya, which already has an industrial base, can benefit from technology from China.

The expo will take place both virtually and physically due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gao said.

“The Chinese exhibitors will have their local representatives being present at their respective exhibition stands while visitors will be able to use virtual links for business deals’ negotiations,” he said.

Moses Ikiara, managing director at Kenya Investment Authority, said the Shandong Expo comes at a time when the country is scaling up its manufacturing sector.

China is one of the foreign partners that can assist Kenya to achieve its industrialization goals, he said.

Ikiara urged local enterprises to forge partnerships with Chinese counterparts to develop products that can compete favorably in regional and global markets.