Maldives to implement food regulatory program

The Maldives’ Minister of Health Ahmed Naseem said the country planned to launch a food regulatory program next year, according to local media reports.

A food regulatory programme under the aegis of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA) will monitor imported and locally produced food, while raising awareness about food safety, Naseem said.

The health minister was quoted in state-owned PSM News saying that the health sector should emphasize on the prevention of disease and monitor food consumption to ensure a healthy population.

PSM News reported that the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources, and Agriculture had also made efforts to regulate food through programmes for local farmers on proper fertiliser usage.