Police disperse coronavirus protesters in Berlin

Berlin police on Wednesday used water cannon and pepper sprays to disperse protesters against the German government’s coronavirus policies.

The police took massive actions around the Reichstag building and the Brandenburg Gate, after the protesters — totaling several thousand according to initial police estimates — were ordered to end the rallies which violated mask-wearing and social-distancing rules.

In response, some protesters threw firecrackers towards the police.

“We have never experienced such tenacity,” said police spokeswoman Anja Dierschke to FOCUS Online. “People probably do not even know that they are committing a crime if they violate the ban on gatherings.”

Since Nov. 2, Germany has been in a partial lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, with restaurants closed and people’s social contacts minimized.