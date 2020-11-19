Spy thriller tops China’s TV drama popularity charts

“Fearless Whispers,” a spy thriller starring popular young actor Li Yifeng, is currently the most popular Chinese-language TV series, according to review platform Douban.

Released on Nov. 6 on China Central Television, as well as on online streaming platforms, the show topped Douban’s weekly popularity ranking for Chinese-language TV series, according to the latest ranking results.

Set in Shanghai after China’s victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the TV drama follows the story of a young policeman who enters the workplace with a righteous heart and is fed up with bullying by his colleagues and the injustice around him.

Caught in the political warfare between the underground intelligence network of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on one side and the Kuomintang police on the other, Li chooses justice over injustice and joins revolutionary work led by the CPC.

“Fearless Whispers” currently boasts a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on Douban, based on more than 40,000 reviews.

It has remained in the top spot of China’s daily TV drama online view charts for six days to date, showed figures compiled by film and TV data platform Maoyan on Sunday.