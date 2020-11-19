Ukraine to purchase 6 mln COVID-19 rapid tests

Ukrainian Parliament Budget Committee supports the government’s decision to allocate 1 billion Hryvnia (35.5 million U.S. dollars) for the purchase of 6 million COVID-19 rapid tests, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

“The tests will be passed over mainly to family doctors and mobile ambulance teams. So we will have an effective and quick tool for additional testing. Another 900 million Hryvnia (31.9 million U.S. dollars) will be allocated for oxygen provision in hospitals in all regions,” Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that additional funds would also be directed to the regions to organize the mobile hospitals.

As of Wednesday, Ukraine has registered a total of 570,153 COVID-19 cases, including 10,112 deaths, while 259,079 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.