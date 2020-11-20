Cyprus Council of Ministers cancels meeting over coronavirus case

Cyprus’ Council of Ministers cancelled a meeting on Thursday after a minister tested positive for coronavirus, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos announced.

He said all ministers were being tested for the coronavirus, after Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, the confirmed coronavirus case, came into contact with Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and Transport Minsiter Yiannis Karousos.

The two ministers were being quarantined.

Three members of the Presidential Palace staff tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, Koushos said.

Koushos also said that all premises of the Presidential Palace were being disinfected, and the president’s test came out negative.

Parliament announced that it postponed a plenary meeting on Thursday, as Kadis had appeared at a meeting of the Agriculture Committee on Wednesday.

Cyprus is facing an expanding second wave of coronavirus, with the total cases rising to 7,711 and deaths to 41, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Two of the eastern Mediterranean island’s districts have been isolated from the rest of the country and are under a lockdown until the end of November. Other districts, including capital Nicosia, are also under strict measures.

The epidemiological team advising the government on the pandemic said on Thursday that there are encouraging signs of a stabilization in new cases, but cautioned that it was too early to relax restrictions.