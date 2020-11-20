Five countries removed from UK’s coronavirus quarantine list

Travellers arriving in England from Israel, Uruguay, Namibia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka will no longer have to self-isolate, a senior British official announced Thursday.

Those arriving in England from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands will also not have to isolate for 14 days, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, adding that the changes take effect from 4:00 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Saturday.

No countries are being added to the quarantine list this week, Shapps said on Twitter.

Despite the change in the policy, the visitors arriving in England will still have to follow lockdown rules, which will last until Dec. 2.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

Another 22,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,453,256, according to official figures released Thursday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 501 to 53,775, the data showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.