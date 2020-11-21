Biographical documentary on classical poetry master well received by audiences

A biographical documentary on Chinese classical poetry master Ye Jiaying has been well received by moviegoers, particularly literature lovers.

“Like the Dyer’s Hand” spotlights the extraordinary life of 96-year-old Ye, showing her dedication to classical poetry research, teaching and promotion in China and beyond.

Hitting China’s arthouse cinemas in mid-October, the film interweaves the scholar’s personal life with poetry. It uses “Qiuxing,” a set of eight poems written by ancient poet Du Fu (712-770) depicting the rise and fall of China’s Tang Dynasty (618-907), as a metaphor for Ye’s life.

Ye is head of the research center of classical Chinese literature at Nankai University.

Born to a literary family in Beijing in 1924, Ye had held teaching posts in American and Canadian universities. She started lecturing college students on Chinese literature and poetry in China in 1979.

“Like the Dyer’s Hand” currently boasts a rating of 8.1 out of 10 on review platform Douban.

It has been nominated for this year’s China Film Golden Rooster Award for the best documentary/science film.