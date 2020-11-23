Chile plans to reopen borders to foreigners

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Sunday presented the first phase of the government’s plan to reopen borders to non-resident foreigners, with the entry of passengers into Santiago’s international airport slated to begin on Monday.

In addition to the security and health protection measures at the airport, arriving passengers must submit a sworn statement with information on their health status, travel plans and contacts in Chile.

Passengers must also present a negative test for COVID-19 dated a maximum of 72 hours before the date of entry.

All foreigners who enter Chile must also have proof of health insurance that covers any care for COVID-19 while traveling in the country.

Both Chileans and foreigners who enter the country must undergo a 14-day surveillance period in which they must report their location and health status to health authorities every day.

The first phase of the border reopening plan will begin on Monday and will be gradually extended to other airports, as well as the country’s land and sea entry points.