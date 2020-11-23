Germany’s Eisenbichler wins FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opener

Germany’s world champion Markus Eisenbichler took victory in the opening event of the 2020-21 FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisla, Poland.

The event in Poland was the first chapter of the new Ski Jumping World Cup season, held without spectators due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

Einsenbichler won with jumps of 137.5 and 134 metres. Second place was taken by his compatriot Karl Geiger, while Austria’s Daniel Huber finished third.

The first round was staged in windy conditions. Slovenia’s Anze Lanisek was on top at the halfway point, 1.2 points ahead of Huber and 3.7 points clear of third-placed Eisenbichler.

However, Eisenbichler jumped 134 metres in the final round to secure his victory.

It was a disappointing tournament for local Polish jumpers, with Piotr Zyla finishing fifth and four-time Olympic medalist Kamil Stoch having a competition to forget as he ended a lowly 27th. E