Israel approves visa exemption deal with UAE

Israel’s cabinet ratified on Sunday a mutual visa exemption deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We have approved a visa exemption agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

The deal bolsters economic ties and reciprocal tourism between the two countries, according to Netanyahu. “This is the first Arab country with which we have signed such an agreement,” he said.

The deal comes as Israel and the UAE are working to warm up their ties after signing on Sept. 15 a U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations.

The move came after the UAE ratified the agreement earlier in November.