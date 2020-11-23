Milan breaks 10-man Napoli, Inter claims comeback win

It was a good day for both Milan teams on Sunday, as AC Milan conquered Napoli 3-1 while Inter Milan came from behind to defeat Torino 4-2 in Italy’s Serie A championship.

In a highly-anticipated fixture, AC Milan went ahead in the 20th minute as Theo Hernandez whipped in a cross from the left for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to steer in a header.

Milan made it 2-0 nine minutes after the break, with Ibrahimovic scoring his second of the game after prodding Ante Rebic’s pass into the net.

The Partenopei got a goal back in the 62nd minute as Mario Rui pulled back from the touchline for Dries Mertens to drill home.

Napoli was reduced to ten men three minutes later as Tiemoue Bakayoko saw his second yellow card.

Ibrahimovic picked up an injury in the 79th minute, making way for Lorenzo Colombo.

Jens Hauge made sure of the points for AC Milan deep into stoppage time, finding the target from a tight angle for his first goal for the club.

The Rossoneri remain top of the table with 20 points.

Inter Milan completed a strong comeback from 2-0 down to beat Torino 4-2, with Romelu Lukaku bagging a brace.

Simone Zaza scored his maiden goal of the current campaign as the hitman opened the scoring with a low-strike before the interval.

The away side extended the lead on the hour mark as former Inter player Cristian Ansaldi converted a spot-kick.

However, the Nerazzurri then ran riot, getting back on level terms in just three minutes as Alexis Sanchez smashed in a follow-up before the Chilean turned provider for Lukaku to fire home.

Inter turned around the game in the 83rd minute as the referee awarded a penalty after Achraf Hakimi was hacked down, and Lukaku kept his cool to send Salvatore Sirigu the wrong way.

Lukaku continued his show in the dying minutes as the Belgian rolled a low cross from the left for unmarked substitute Lautaro Martinez to seal the match.

Roma claimed its third consecutive victory with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Parma.

The Giallorossi were up by three goals after 40 minutes with Borja Mayoral breaking the deadlock from Leonardo Spinazzola’s assist, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan – who had scored a hat-trick in the previous fixture – continuing his fearsome form to bag a brace with a long-range effort and a volley.

In Sunday’s other fixtures, Benevento won 1-0 away to Fiorentina, Sassuolo beat Hellas Verona 2-0, Bologna defeated Sampdoria 2-1, and Udinese edged Genoa 1-0.