Merkel says restoring ties with Israel “important step for Palestine”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday that restoring relations with Israel is “an important step for Palestine,” official news agency WAFA reported.

During an online conversation, Merkel said Germany is ready to advance peacemaking efforts through the Munich Formula Group, which includes Germany, France, Egypt and Jordan.

Germany is willing to prepare for holding a meeting of the group with Palestine and Israel at the level of foreign ministers, she added.

The German leader also promised her country’s continued medical assistance to the Palestinian government to confront the COVID-19 spread in the Palestinian territories.

For his part, Abbas expressed Palestine’s readiness “to go to the peace negotiations (with Israel) under the legitimate international resolutions.”

The Palestinian side would continue to strengthen relations with Arab countries after a period of tension with a number of them because of their signing of agreements to establish official ties with Israel, the Palestinian President noted.