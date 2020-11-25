Turkey to hire 12,000 health workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Turkish Health Ministry is preparing to hire 12,000 new health workers amid the sharp increase of the daily COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Tuesday.

In a tweet he posted, Koca said the recruitments will include 7,000 nurses, 1,700 midwives, and 2,864 health technicians, as well as other personnel in 14 fields.

“In these difficult days of our pandemic struggle, these appointments will strengthen us,” Koca said, noting that the assignments would be made without face-to-face interviews.

Turkey’s COVID-19 patients increased by 6,713 to 453,535 on Monday, and 153 people died, taking the death toll to 12,511, the ministry said.

Last week, Turkey reimposed partial lockdowns on weekends, closed restaurants and cafes, and introduced new working hours for the businesses to control the pandemic.