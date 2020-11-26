Afghan police discover heroin, arrest 2 in Badakhshan

Police in Indonesia’s northern Badakhshan province have arrested two drug traffickers and discovered 3 kg heroin from their possession, provincial government spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police stopped a car outside provincial capital Faizabad city late Wednesday night and after checking the car, discovered 3 kg heroin and took two individuals into custody who were attempting to take the contraband to Kunduz province, the official added.

Similarly, police during routine operations have found 2 kg hashish and 2 kg heroin from the neighboring Takhar and Kunduz provinces over the past two days, police said.