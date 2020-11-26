Australians hope for traditional Christmas, despite Covid

Australians will take advantage of remarkably low COVID-19 rates to enjoy a close-to-normal festive season, with family gatherings, retail shopping and dining all permitted.

City of Sydney officials encouraged residents on Thursday to join crowds throughout the city enjoying light shows, outdoor dining and live performances over the Christmas period.

Sydney recorded another day with zero local infections on Thursday and there are believed to be less than 100 active cases in the entire country, all of which are either in hospital or isolation.

“While life is a little different this year, we’re still creating a festive atmosphere in the city center and across our inner Sydney villages,” Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said.

“Once you’ve finished your Christmas shopping, dine al fresco on city streets, marvel at the outdoor decorations and lighting displays, and experience the joy of a COVID-safe Christmas!”

Live performers will be a feature of inner-city entertainment including musicians and stilt walkers, who will perform to local workers and Christmas shoppers until Christmas Eve.

In the true spirit of the holiday Sydney City has also teamed up with charity OzHarvest, to make sure those in need have enough to eat and can enjoy Christmas with a full belly too.

“After a year that has been tough for so many, it is great to be able to come together and enjoy the holiday season,” OzHarvest New South Wales State Manager Richard Watson said.

“We are so grateful to be collaborating with the City of Sydney to make sure we get good food to those who need it most across Sydney, especially at this time of year.”