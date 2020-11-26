Russia reels as Covid cases spiral to new daily record

Russia has reported a new single-day record of 25,487 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,187,990.

Meanwhile, 524 more fatalities were registered, also a single-day record, raising the national death toll to 38,062.

A total of 1,685,492 patients have recovered so far, including 25,073 over the past day.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, increased by 6,075 to 577,177.

Russia remains the fifth in the world and the second in Europe in terms of COVID-19 caseload.

While Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines — Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, a third is being developed and its clinical trials are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

Voluntary mass vaccinations will start in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said earlier this week.