Mexico reports 8,107 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday 8,107 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 1,078,594.

The ministry said that 645 more deaths were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 104,242.

The Latin American country may start COVID-19 vaccinations in December if regulatory institutions certify the effectiveness of related drugs, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll exceeded 100,000 on Nov. 19, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil and India.