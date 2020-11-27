S.Korea reports 569 more COVID-19 cases, 32,887 in total

South Korea reported 569 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 32,887.

The daily caseload stayed above 500 for two straight days, growing in triple digits for 20 days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The cluster infections were traceable to small social gatherings, workplaces, public bathhouses, private educational institutes and religious facilities.

Of the new cases, 204 were Seoul residents and 112 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Forty-four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,548.