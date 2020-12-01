Syria’s health ministry moves to emergency plan to deal with COVID-19

The Syrian Health Ministry on Monday instructed hospitals and medical centers to move to the emergency plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, state news agency SANA reported.

The plan includes expanding the hospitals’ sectors in favor of COVID-19 patients and supporting the hospitals with trained teams to accept all suspects cases.

The ministry also called for applying the protocol to call in more medical teams in case of emergency and operate the hospitals at maximum capacity.

The ministry reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the overall number of infections since March to 7,887, including 3,560 recoveries and 417 deaths.