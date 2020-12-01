Turkish seismic vessel back to Turkey’s southern shores

The Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis returned to the waters of Turkey’s southern province of Antalya after completing its activities in the Mediterranean Sea, the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry announced on Monday.

Oruc Reis finished its seismic studies, which started on Aug. 10 in the Demre field, the ministry said on Twitter, adding the vessel conducted its work in the region as part of the “Demre 2B Seismic Data Collection Project.”

The ministry also noted that Oruc Reis has collected a total of 10,955 km of seismic data and returned to Antalya Port.