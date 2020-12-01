UK to offer free Vitamin D supplements to about 2.7 mln people

About 2.7 million “vulnerable people” across England will be offered free Vitamin D supplements for the winter, the British government said on Saturday.

All care homes will automatically receive a provision for their residents, while people on a “clinically extremely vulnerable list” will be invited to opt in for a supply delivered to their homes.

The supplements will support general health, in particular bone and muscle health, which is “particularly important this year,” the government said in a press release.

“Because of the incredible sacrifices made by the British people to control the virus (novel coronavirus), many of us have spent more time indoors this year and could be deficient in Vitamin D,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“A number of studies indicate Vitamin D might have a positive impact in protecting against COVID-19,” he added, while the press release also said that evidence of the link of Vitamin D to COVID-19 is still being researched with larger scale trials needed.