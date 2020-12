Some 84 percent of resorts in the Maldives have been granted permission to reopen by the Ministry of Tourism since July, local media reported here Wednesday.

Tourism Ministry statistics showed that 133 out of 159 resorts have been permitted to reopen since the country resumed tourist arrivals on July 15. Accordingly, Maldives now has a bed capacity of 30,878.

Over 70,000 tourists arrivals have been recorded since July 15.

Maldives closed its borders to tourists in March amid a COVID-19 outbreak.