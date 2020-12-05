Minsk healthcare institutions stop providing routine medical care amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Minsk healthcare institutions to cease providing routine medical care, the Health Ministry of Belarus said on Friday.

Starting from Dec. 4, the operating hours of the city’s polyclinics will change.

Specialists, including neurologists, physiotherapists and endocrinologists, will provide medical care to patients with signs of respiratory infection and fever.

During the period of the disease rise, the students of the Belarusian State Medical University will be employed by the healthcare institutions.

Emergency trauma and surgical care continue to be given in the polyclinics citywide.

Dispensary observation for pregnancy is organized in polyclinics with a reduction in patients’ visits to antenatal clinics.