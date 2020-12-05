Putin demands extensive use of AI tech in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his country must concentrate on a digital transformation in the upcoming decades, primarily applying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies extensively.

Addressing the AI Journey 2020 online conference, Putin instructed the government to submit draft laws to the parliament on experimental legal regimes allowing the use of AI technologies in specific sectors.

Putin asked the cabinet to make digital transformation strategies in ten key economic and social sectors so that AI algorithms can be widely used in medical treatment, utilities, transportation and industrial production.

The Russian leader also plans to set up six large research and development centers focused on IT by 2024.

He said the widespread application of AI technologies will bring about unparalleled and fundamental changes at every level.