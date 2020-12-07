Denmark reports 1,745 new COVID-19 cases

Denmark reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the nationwide tally to 90,603, according to the Danish Statens Serum Institute (SSI).

The country also reported seven new deaths from the virus, taking its total COVID-19 death toll to 885, said the SSI, a governmental public health and research institution under the Danish Ministry of Health.

The Danish Ministry of Health announced last week the decision to introduce new national COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions amid fears of a resurgence in infections.

According to the ministry, citizens in the 15-25 age group in 17 metropolitan municipalities in and around the Copenhagen area have been identified as the principal driver of transmissions and called upon to “let yourself be tested before Christmas.”

The health authorities will utilize testing facilities aimed principally at the young, which will “move like a caravan” through all 17 affected municipalities, said Minister for Health and Elderly Affairs Magnus Heunicke, adding that he hoped around 200,000 young people would be tested.

“The infection is on the rise in the city of Copenhagen and the surrounding municipalities in the metropolitan area,” said Heunicke.