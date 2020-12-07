German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Monday

German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 43.18 points, or 0.32 percent, opening at 13,255.78 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was plastic specialist Covestro, increasing by 1.09 percent, followed by industrial gas producer Linde with 0.69 percent and dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) with 0.59 percent.

On Monday, British investment bank Barclays raised its price target for Linde from 275 to 285 U.S. dollars and upgraded the rating from “Equal Weight” to “Overweight.” Shares of the German industrial gas producer were trading at around 205 euros (248 U.S. dollars) at the start of trading on Monday.

Shares of Munich Re fell by 1.37 percent. The German reinsurer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

Production of Germany’s industrial sector in October increased by 3.2 percent on the previous month but was still down 3 percent on the same month a year earlier, the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.043 percentage points to minus 0.583 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2130 U.S. dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.