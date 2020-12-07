Iran’s top leader office denies rumors about bad health

An official at the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday denied the rumor about the top leader’s health, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

An official at Iran’s Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Leader of the Revolution denied on Monday rumors about the health of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Whether the enemy likes it or not… the Leader is in good health and cheerful, carrying out his duties according to the usual routine,” tweeted Mehdi Fazaeli, an official at Iran’s Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Leader of the Revolution.

On Saturday, American magazine Newsweek, citing an Iranian journalist, reported that “Khamenei has transferred power to his son Mojtaba over health concerns.”