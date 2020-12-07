Israel adds 295 COVID-19 cases

Israel’s total number of COVID-19 infections increased to 345,201 after 295 new cases were added over the past 24 hours, according to its health ministry.

Its death toll from the disease stands at 2,917, and total recoveries rose to 356,542.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Sunday coronavirus cabinet meeting that a third wave of COVID-19 was starting in Israel and urgent measures were needed apart from efforts to start vaccination as soon as possible.

Netanyahu said that he does not exclude reintroducing restrictions to curb COVID-19 infection rates.

Israeli media ealier reported that mass vaccination against the coronavirus could start in Israel later this month.