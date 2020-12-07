Israeli police raid sparks clash in West Bank, injuries 10

– Six Israeli policemen and four Palestinians were wounded during clashes erupted in Qalandia refugee camp in the north of Jerusalem, Palestinian and Israeli sources said Monday.

Wasim Bader, a spokesman of Israeli police, said in a press statement that six Israeli policemen were wounded in Qalandia refugee camp during a raid and arrest mission.

“During the mission, the Palestinians threw bricks and heavy objects from the roofs of their houses, wounding members of the Israeli policemen,” Bader added.

All injured policemen were transferred to an Israeli hospital to get their treatment, said Bader, adding that the Israeli policemen arrested the suspected Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that clashes erupted when an Israeli force stormed the refugee camp to arrest Palestinians.

“The Israeli force shot the fire and threw tear gas toward the Palestinians, which wounded a number of them,” the sources added.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that four Palestinian youths were transferred to the Ramallah-based Palestine Medical Complex.

“Three of the injured are in serious conditions, while the fourth one suffers from a moderate injury,” the statement added.