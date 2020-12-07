Turkey pledges more women’s rights amid violence cases

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to enhance women’s rights amid a rise in domestic violence cases in the country.

Erdogan said at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party on Friday that everyone needs to stand up against discrimination and justice for women.

“It is the state’s obligation to ensure full protection and equal rights for women. Turkey would continue to take action against everyone who targets their rights,” Erdogan said.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had bad impact on Turkish women, with unemployment and domestic violence increasing drastically.

An overwhelming 95 percent of women experience feelings of anxiety and burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report by the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

This report also indicated that 79 percent of women said they experienced more domestic violence.

Women’s rights organizations noted a hike in calls regarding the Women Emergency Assistance Notification System, a state app used to report domestic and gender-based violence.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced last week that more than 620,000 people have downloaded the app so far, and it has received around 50,000 calls.

“It helped us to intervene in some 24,000 cases of domestic violence and prevented a number of potential losses of lives,” Soylu added.