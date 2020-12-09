Iran rules out renegotiation of 2015 nuke deal

The Iranian government on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of renegotiations over the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA was fully discussed in detail five years ago and needs no renegotiations, said Ali Rabiei, spokesman of the Iranian government , at his weekly press briefing.

“No new members should join the 2015 nuclear deal,” he noted, responding to the requests of some other states to participate in likely renewed nuclear talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the nuclear agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Iran.

Despite signals sent by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden of returning to the deal, his aides and some European countries have called for renegotiations to seek more restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities and its missile program.