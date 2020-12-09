Israel expands parallel alcohol imports to lower prices

Israel has decided to significantly expand the option of importing alcoholic beverages in parallel imports, and allow their imports from all countries, Israeli Ministry of Economy said on Tuesday.

“This move will increase the range of products and competition in the alcoholic beverages market, and will lead to a reduction in retail prices by tens of percent,” said the ministry.

The ministry noted that the prices of these drinks in Israel are currently 55 percent higher on average compared with Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

The new procedure, which does not include wine, is expected to allow imports of alcoholic beverages from countries currently with no direct imports.

In order to protect public health, the products will be subject to lab tests to compare them with the same products imported directly.

“There is no reason for Israeli consumers to pay hundreds of shekels for alcoholic beverages, while their price worldwide is lower by tens of percent,” said David Leffler, director-general of the Israeli economy ministry.