Jordan reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Tuesday reported 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total infections to 247,131, according to official statistics.

The country also reported 46 new deaths from the virus, raising the total death toll to 3,162, according to data issued by the country’s health ministry via Facebook. A total of 197,058 patients have recovered so far, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the ministry called on citizens to abide by restrictive orders and follow preventive measures, especially wearing masks, and to refrain from gatherings of more than 20 people.