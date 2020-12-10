737 Max returns to the skies after two deadly crashes

A Boeing 737 MAX passenger plane restarted commercial flight in Brazil on Wednesday, the first of the kind worldwide after the Boeing plane of this model was grounded for over 20 months due to two deadly crashes, media reported said.

The flight, operated by Brazil’s low-cost airline Gol, ran between San Paulo and Porto Alegre, but the airline declined to unveil further details of the inaugural flight.

In March 2019, Gol announced its decision to suspend the use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 model planes until further notice.

The Boeing 737 MAX had been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed all 346 people aboard the two flights.

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, operated by American Airlines, completed its first public flight earlier this month, with a 45-minute flight from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma in the United States.

Last month, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration rescinded the order that halted commercial operations of the Boeing 737 MAX, paving the way for its return to commercial service.