Drought-hit Turkey sees alarming drop in dam levels

As Turkey is facing a serious drought, dams in several major cities in the country are drying up at an alarming rate, widely affecting agriculture, officials and experts warned.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli rang the alarm bell and said in a recent statement that the water resources of Turkey’s three big cities would be sufficient for only a few more months.

The reserves in Istanbul, the largest city of Turkey, the capital Ankara and the western Izmir, will go for three to five months at the most, the minister said, responding to a parliamentary question by an opposition deputy.

The fill rate in Istanbul’s dams is lower than 27 percent, Pakdemirli noted, regarding the metropolis of 16.5 million people whose water needs are huge.

The water levels in the dams of Ankara is 13.1 percent and in Izmir, 37.1 percent, he added. “If there is no sufficient rainfalls for the remainder of this year, 2020 could be the driest one of the last five years.”

Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, whose town has been hit by a quake on Oct. 30 that has killed more than 100 people and injured over 1,000, said he was not getting much sleep at night due to the falling water levels in the dams.

Ankara’s mayor, Mansur Yavas, meanwhile, issued a general warning to the public and asked citizens not to waste water.

Turkish press reported that farmers had also been impacted by the drought with a dramatic reduction in the grain harvest, namely in the central province of Konya, in northwestern Edirne province, and Izmir.

Experts have warned that Turkey is suffering the consequences of global warming and climate change.

“As we look at the data of the past three months, there is a serious drought because of a lack of precipitations. Compared to previous years, rainfall dropped by 58 percent in October,” Aydin Tufekcioglu, an expert on climate change, told Xinhua.

This professor of forest ecology, from Coruh University in the northeastern province of Artvin, indicated that Turkey is not a country “rich” in natural water, and the amount of water per capita is expected to drop drastically in the future.

Currently, the country has 1,519 cubic meters of water per capita in a year, which is projected to fall to 1,120 cubic meters in 2030 due to population growth and climate change, according to Tufekcioglu.

Tufekcioglu said that the lack of rainfall could result in reduced harvests, highlighting drought and frost as the two nightmares of farmers.

“Precipitations are expected to drop up to 30 percent in the southern and western regions of Turkey in the coming years because of the climate change and precipitation anomalies,” the expert added.

“Turkey used to be hot with drought every 10 to 15 years. We had droughts in 1990 and 2008. However, we are feeling much more the effects of the lack of precipitation since 2008,” Orhan Sen, a professor of meteorology engineering, said for his part during a television program.

This scholar also warned about excessive consumption of water for cleaning and hygiene during the coronavirus pandemic, calling on citizens to be vigilant and use only the necessary amount of water.