Gibraltar: Minister Cortes visits Kitchen Studios at GEMA Gallery

The Minister for Culture, Prof Dr John Cortes visited the multi-media exhibition by Kitchen Studios at GEMA Gallery on Montagu Bastion.

The Minister was impressed with the exhibits on show, featuring the work of over 18 artists, and was pleased the group had organised themselves at such short notice for the opportunity.

The exhibition which has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has since attracted some other creatives who will also be exhibiting their work at the venue. To allow for this, the exhibition has been extended to the end of January, and artists will be producing more site-specific work.

The Gallery’s vaults and inner chambers offers the ideal setting for the group, allowing for self-contained works in these spaces and diverse themes to be explored through installations, film, ceramics and photography.

The exhibition’s opening times are 11am-3pm on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, with extended opening hours until 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow more people the opportunity to visit a worthwhile offering. The GEMA Gallery can be visited until the 23rd December and will reopen on the 4th January with the usual opening hours.