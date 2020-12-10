People with serious allergies warned against receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Britain

Britain’s medical regulator has advised that anyone who has a history of significant allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine currently in use in the country, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly by German company BioNTech and its American partner Pfizer, has been given approval for use by the country. Vaccination has started on Tuesday.

The warning issued by the country’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency came after two National Health Service staff members experienced allergic reactions after being vaccinated on Tuesday, according to Sky News.

The two individuals are recovering and have a significant history of allergies, to the extent they have to carry adrenaline, according to Sky News.

The regulator is looking at the two case reports of allergic reactions, said Chief Executive Dr. June Raine at a UK parliamentary committee.